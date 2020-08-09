Lyerly, Sarah Anne

July 21, 1935 - August 7, 2020 Sarah Anne Hollar Lyerly, a daunting bridge competitor, renowned baker of cakes, voracious eater of local fruit, child whisperer, and a woman of deep faith and compassion, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Carolina Caring/Newton with her daughter, Lynn, and her daughter of the heart, Penny, at her side. Her beautiful smile and her love of storytelling will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Anne was born in Hickory, July 21, 1935, to the late Alberta Stamey and Emery Hollar. She grew up in a boisterous family with six children (two of whom have predeceased her, her sister, June Starr; and brother, Emery Hollar), anchored by a matriarch whom Anne adored. Anne put herself through Lenoir Rhyne College for her B.A. by working at a department store, won a scholarship to Duke University for her Master's, and, when she graduated, she began teaching school. In 1959, Anne married David Mark Lyerly, who predeceased her. She cared for Mark for many years selflessly. She was a devoted mother, going to every swim meet, ballet recital, and science fair. She insured her children read as early as they could, encouraged their academic talents, and always guaranteeing they had access to books. Anne taught every grade from first through sixth, and taught at many elementary schools in Catawba County, working mostly in Hickory City Schools. She was a dedicated and brilliant teacher, beloved by her students, winning "Teacher of the Year" one notable year. Even while working full time, Anne was successful at every arts and crafts project she undertook. She sewed beautiful clothes and curtains, made baskets that everyone admires, and painted lovely oils. In retirement, Anne was a hardworking volunteer with Meals on Wheels, at her church, and especially at Catawba Valley Medical Center, where she rose to manage the gift shop, a top fundraiser for C.V.M.C. Throughout her adult life, she cherished her family of faith at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, and she volunteered many hours there in W.E.L.C.A., as a lay reader, a communion assistant, and in many other roles. She was especially admired for her children's sermons. Her fellowship at Mt Olive and her service there were blessings to her. Anne is survived by her children, Lynn, David, and Christopher Lyerly; daughter of the heart, Penny Lineberger; sisters, Rachel Childress and Carolyn Deal; brother, Mark Hollar; and many nieces and nephews. The Lyerly children are deeply grateful, first of all, to Penny Coffey Lineberger, who was Anne's main comfort, caregiver, friend, and advocate since she was diagnosed with terminal cancer at the end of March 2020. We also wish to thank the awesome staff of Carolina Caring/Newton, who loved and cared for her like family; for Anne's other caregivers Erin, Taylor, and Devon, who became her family; and for friends, Paula and June, who rounded out the little Hickory family. These people and others provided Anne with so much love and support in her last months of this life. In light of Anne's commitment to her church, the family requests donations to Mt Olive Lutheran Church, in lieu of flowers. Please send donations in Anne's honor to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Ministry Foundation, 2780 N Center St., Hickory, NC. 28601. Due to the current situation, a private service will be held with the Rev. Ryan Ray officiating. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
