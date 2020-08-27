April 10, 1946 - August 25, 2020 Lentz Herbert Lyda, 74, of Granite Falls, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice. He was born in Caldwell County, April 10, 1946, to the late Herbert C. and Hilda Campbell Lyda. He was married to Audrey Hall Lyda of the residence for 34 years. Lentz loved the Lord and his church, and his favorite sport was bass fishing. He never met a stranger and was known for his gift of gab. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bo Royal Jr.; sisters, Janice Lyda Martin, Lisa Lyda Triplett and Sharon Winebarger; and brothers, Rick Lyda and Randy Garland. In addition to his wife, Lentz is survived by his children, Katherine Hedrick, Cary R.A. Lyda, Lentz J. Lyda and Theresa Carpenter; sisters, Tammy Garland and Rita Miller; brothers, Robert Foster and J.D. Lyda; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Lentz's life will be held at Freedom Independent Baptist Church, today (Thursday, Aug. 27), at 3 p.m., with Pastor Jobie Borders officiating. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory www.evansfuneralservice.com