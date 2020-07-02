Lyda, James

March 23, 1936 - June 29, 2020 James David Lyda, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 23, 1936, in Rutherford County to the late Vernon L. Lyda and Beatrice Calloway Lyda. David was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Taylorsville and a U.S. Army Veteran. He served as an Associate Pastor at East First Street Baptist Church in Newton, and a Sunday school and Bible study teacher and a choir member at Bethlehem Baptist Church. David loved to read, fish, and create wood carvings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Lyda and Donald Lyda; sister, Elizabeth Lyda; grandson, Wayne Bost; and brother-in-law, Clyde Bryant. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, DeRae Benfield Lyda of the home; son, James V. Lyda and wife, Debby, of Lincolnton; daughters, Patricia E. Lyda and husband, Sam White, of Maiden, Donna L. White of Newton, Sharon L. Turner and husband, Jeff, of Lincolnton, Cathy K. Shuffler and husband, Joe, of Valdese and Belinda K. Beach and husband, Mike, of Bethlehem; sisters, Helen Bryant of Newton and Crystal Pope and husband, Billy, of Conover; grandchildren, Dr. Laurie Lyda, Jamie Lyda and fiancée, Suzie, Devin Lyda, Haley Lyda, Evan Bost III and wife, April, Texie White, Kelli Shuffler, Justin Shuffler and wife, Whitney, Ashley Cazire and husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Evan Bost IV, Kurtis Bost, Lilliana Sigmon, Bennett Shuffler and Brody Shuffler. A service to celebrate David's life will be held Friday, July 3, at 3 p.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Taylorsville. The Revs. Jesse Lott and G.E. Freeman will officiate. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow at Fellowship Advent Christian Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7500 NC Hwy. 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
3:00PM
7500 NC Hwy 127
Taylorsville, NC 28681
6:00PM-8:00PM
7500 NC Hwy 127
Taylorsville, NC 28681
