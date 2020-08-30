Lutz, JoAnn

May 5, 1961 - August 26, 2020 JoAnn Lutz, 59, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born May 5, 1961, in Catawba County, to the late Carl Lutz and Margie Shoup Lutz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jason Lutz. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Tina Leonhardt of Lincolnton; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews; and her beloved pet, Shiloh. The funeral service will be held at a later date in the Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Catawba Memorial Park. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com