Lutz, A.L.

January 29, 1929 - July 22, 2020 A.L. Lutz, 91, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford. Born Jan. 29, 1929, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late William Arthur Lutz and Letha Julian Lutz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; Earl, Fletcher, and DuRay Lutz; sister, Margie Lutz Hefner; and nephew, Lamar Lutz. He was a graduate of Hickory High School and Clevengers Business College. In his early years, A.L.'s passion was flying his plane. He was interested in photography and was a charter member of Western Piedmont Humane Society. A.L. was an early investor in Bass-Smith Funeral Home. His career however was spent at Lutz Hosiery Mill where he served as Secretary/Treasurer. He was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and a former member of West Hickory Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. His family was very important to A.L., as he served as their patriarch for the last few years. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 68 years, Doris Harris Lutz of the home; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service officiated by the Rev. Jill Isola, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sweetwater Presbyterian Church, 609 21st St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602; or West Hickory Baptist Church, 40 12th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
