Lowman, Sue Maxine Franklin

November 19, 1936 - August 17, 2020 Mrs. Sue Maxine Franklin Lowman, 83, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Lowman was born Nov. 19, 1936, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Obie and Buna Mae Franklin. She was a dedicated member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Connelly Springs, and retired from Century Furniture Co. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, W. H. Lowman; a grandson, Robbie Reid; a sister, Gladys Boyle; and three brothers, Joseph, Obie and Bruce Franklin. Surviving are her children, Dennis Lowman and wife, Jane, Revonda Lail and husband, Junior, and Michael Lowman and wife, Tammy; brother-in-law, Easton Doyle; and sisters-in-law, Mary Franklin and Joyce Franklin. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ricky Lail, Kelly Carswell and husband, Jason, Michael Lowman Jr. and wife, Emily, and Rocky and Brian Reid; and four great-grandchildren, Bryce and Blake Carswell, Summer and Austin Reid. Funeral services for Sue Franklin Lowman will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Connelly Springs, with the Rev. Curtis Carroll and the Rev. Eddie Lail officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., today (Wednesday, Aug. 19), at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 5848 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
