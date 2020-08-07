Lowman, Quentin Marlow

October 19, 1942 - August 5, 2020 Quentin Marlow Lowman, 77, of Connelly Springs, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his residence. Quentin was born Oct. 19, 1942, in Catawba County, to the late Willie Cletus Lowman and Fannie Fulbright Lowman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters. He is survived by two sons, Greg Quentin Lowman, of Hudson and Christopher Brad Lowman, of Connelly Springs; two daughters, Deborah Faye Hildebran and husband, Andy, of Hildebran and Susan Rena Lowman, of Hudson; three brothers, Bob Lowman, of Icard, Larry Lowman, of Pennsylvania and David Lowman, of Hickory; two sisters, Kathlyn Houston, of Conover and Glenda Wilmer, of Monroe; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m., at Wesley's Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service, at Burke Mortuary of Newton. Memorials may be made to Wesley's Chapel United Methodist Church, 2613 Wesley Chapel Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
11:00AM
2613 Wesley Chapel Rd.
Newton, NC 28658
