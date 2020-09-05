Lowman, Oretha "Retha" Jane Moser

January 20, 1933 - September 3, 2020 Oretha "Retha" Jane Moser Lowman, 87, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born January 20, 1933, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Grady Vestel and Sally Williams Moser. She was a member of First United Methodist in Maiden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Warner Moser; three sisters, Doris Floyd, Ruth Stevens, Mary Smith; stepmother Leona Moser; and infant sister, Wilma Moser. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, Parks N. Lowman of the home; two sons, Timothy Lowman and wife, Ramona, of Hickory, Jeffery Lowman and wife, Trisha, of Maiden; grandson, Ryan Lowman of Hickory; granddaughter, Lauren Lowman of Maiden; two brothers, Leon Moser of Raleigh and William Moser of Kazakhstan; sister, Fairy Moser Lawing of Pickens, S.C.; sister-in-law, Caroline Moser of Monroe; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., at Maiden City Cemetery, with the Rev. Rob Hutchinson officiating. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist of Maiden. Burke Mortuary in Maiden www.burkemortuary.com