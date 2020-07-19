Lindsay, Charles Wendell

February 14, 1939 - July 16, 2020 Charles Wendell Lindsay, of Hildebran, died peacefully Thursday July 16, 2020, surrounded by his family at Carolina Caring, after a courageous battle of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Charles was born in Cleveland County, to the late Lester and Nellie Lindsay. A member of First United Methodist Church in Hickory, he retired from CBSA Architects. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed woodworking, photography, traveling, and being with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Russell; and sister, Nancy Long. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Retta Jane Lindsay of the home; sons, Mark and wife, Connie of Cary, Dale and wife, Jennifer of Goldsboro; daughter-in-law, Paula Lindsay of Asheville; grandsons, Aaron Lindsay and wife, Elizabeth of Raleigh, Kyle Lindsay of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Dr. Christopher Lindsay and wife, Taylor of Coralville, Iowa; granddaughters, Stephanie Lindsay of Macclesfield, Amy Lindsay of Raleigh, Brooke Lindsay of Cary, Jordan Lindsay of Goldsboro; and three great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters. Memorials may be made in memory of Charles to the First United Methodist Church of Hickory, 311 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or The Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. The family will have a private family service to celebrate Charles' life. Drum Funeral Home & Cremations of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.