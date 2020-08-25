Lent Sr., Jack Orlo

May 10, 1923 - August 16, 2020 Jack Orlo Lent Sr., 97, of Smethport, Pa., passed away peacefully, at Sena Kean Manor Sunday morning, Aug. 16, 2020. Jack was born May 10, 1923, to the late Orlo Thomas Lent and Edith Banning Lent. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 55 years, Dorothy Jean Haberly; daughter, Susan Lent of Olean, N.Y.; granddaughter, Julie Lent of Virginia Beach, Va.; great-grandson, Avery Lent of California; brother, Hobert Lent of Ormsby, Pa.; and two sisters, Roberta of Indiana and Janie of Arizona. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jack Lent Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Salamanca, N.Y., Robert Lent and wife, Debbie, of Olean, N.Y., Linda McKeirnan and husband, Patrick, of Hickory, James Lent and wife, Julie, of Smethport, Thomas Lent and wife, Joan, of Russell, Pa., Mark Lent of Portville, N.Y., Lu Anne Mast and husband, Dale, of Townsend, Del., and Jeffrey Lent of Ludlow, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Nancy Rowan and husband, Frank, of Chesapeake, Va.; grandchildren, including Bridget Dockery and husband, Marvin, of Vale, Kari McKeirnan and Clay Ford of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Brooke Warren and husband, Darren, of Hickory; and great-great-grandchildren, Noah Scott and Nobel Warren of Hickory. Jack served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II, based in the Philippines, with an occupation to maintain Boeing B29 Bombers, and as Staff Sergeant. He worked for Pennzoil Company for over 44 years, in addition, supplementing several other jobs through the years. Jack along with his wife were owners of businesses in Smethport, including the Smethport Bowling Alley and the Smethport Tastee-Freeze, for several years. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery Smethport, PA 16749. Memorials and donations may be made to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or a charity of choice. Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Home Inc. Bank Street Smethport, PA 16749