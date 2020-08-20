Lee, Cheng

Cheng Lee, 85, of Conover, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The Lee family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Service information
Aug 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 22, 2020
8:00AM
8:00AM
Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
