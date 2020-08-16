Ledford, Tracy Louanne Dugger

September 24, 1976 - August 13, 2020 Tracy Louanne Dugger Ledford, 43, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born Friday, Sept. 24, 1976, she was the daughter of Colen Dugger and Lucille Dugger. Tracy was a member of Oxford Baptist Church and worked as an office assistant in the clothing industry. She loved the beach and was devoted to her art work. Her close-knit family was the focal point of her life. In the past months, the COVID-19 virus made it impossible for Tracy to spend time with the family she so loved. In addition to her parents, left to cherish her memory are her husband of 15 years, Benjamin Ryan Ledford; sons, Jacob William Johnson, Caleb Daniel Johnson, Layne Ryan Ledford; and brother, Danny Hugh Hoyle Jr. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at Brookford Cemetery, 6314 Olas Dr., in Hickory, with the Rev. Byron Repass officiating. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory www.willisreynoldsfh.com
