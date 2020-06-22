Ledford, Penny Paulette

April 29, 1951 - June 20, 2020 Penny Paulette Ledford, 69, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born April 29, 1951, in Charlotte, she was the daughter of the late Virginia Eply and Jack Mullis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Morrison Crisp; and two brothers, Jerry Crisp and Billy Crisp. She is survived by her husband, Alvin Ledford of the home; her daughter, Kathy Throneburg and husband, Jimmy, of Newton; three sons, David Killian and Brandie Smith of Hickory, Glenn Ledford and wife, Charley, of Connelly Springs, and Joey Michaels of Connelly Springs; her sister, Gloria Martin and husband, Mike, of Azeala, Ore.; her brother, Ronnie Willis of Newton; three granddaughters, Susan Throneburg of Denver, N.C., Kristen Underwood and husband, Lewis, of Vale, Dakota Tilley and husband, Tristan, of Waco; three grandsons, Lucas Ledford, Kashton Britton, and Gavin Michaels, all of Connelly Springs; four great-grandchildren, Kyndell, T.J., L.J., and Myalisa. Also surviving are two brothers-in-law, Larry Ledford and wife, Sandy, and Wesley Ledford and wife, Debra, all of Vale; and her mother-in-law, Josephine "Josey" Ledford of Vale. A celebration of Penny's life will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, in the Chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Health Agency, 180 W Main St., Taylorsville, NC 28681. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.