Ledford, Albert Leonard

September 9, 1932 - July 27, 2020 Mr. Albert Leonard Ledford, 87, of Icard, passed away at his home with his family by his side Monday, July 27, 2020. Mr. Ledford was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Clay County, a son of the late Rev. A.V. and Ida Sue Faulkner Ledford. Leonard served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955, where he was given special clearance and also made life-long friends. He graduated from Hildebran High School and attended Appalachian University. He retired from Clark Tire as office manager in 1996, after 30 years of loyal service. Leonard will be remembered for his love of God, family and community service. He was an active member of Warlicks Baptist Church and was involved in several aspects of the church. He also was very involved in the Handy Man Ministry, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and went on 43 different mission trips. His love and concern was with his wife, children and grandchildren. His hope was that they all know God's amazing love and his promise of eternal life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Lloyd Ledford, and William "Bill" Ledford. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Linda Eckard Ledford; three daughters, Lydia (Tim) Brown of Connelly Springs, Lisa (Steve) Lail of Hickory, and Laura (Gary) Bolick of Hickory; six grandchildren, Zachary Brown, Rebekah Brown Philips, Devon Lail Gantt, Justin Bolick, Daniel Bolick and Andrew Bolick; great-grandson, Hartwell Philips; siblings, Leon, Doug, Richard, and Cecil Ledford, Naomi Daughtery; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 30, at Catawba Memorial Park and a service of celebration will follow at 4:30 p.m., at Warlicks Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gary Murry and the Rev. Dr. Clay Ledford officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m., at Warlick's Baptist Church, prior to the celebration. Memorials may be made to Warlicks Baptist Church, 2684 Warlicks Church Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612; or Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.