Learmouth, Janet Marie Childs

August 30, 1941 - July 5, 2020 Janet Marie Childs Learmouth, 78, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a period of declining health. Janet passed away peacefully at her home with family and friends at her side. Janet was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Syracuse, N.Y. She and her husband, William "Bill" Lawrence Learmouth, moved to the Hickory area in 1992, after his retirement, although both continued working and volunteering for several area organizations during their time in Hickory. Janet was a highly skilled and talented crafts person, making and selling quilts, framed art, ornaments, and other handcrafted items as the owner of Pine Tree Treasures. She cherished her family and greatly enjoyed the many years she spent as a wife and homemaker. During their marriage, Janet and Bill enjoyed traveling together and visited all 50 U.S. states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They traveled extensively throughout Canada, British Columbia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. As a volunteer for Frye Regional Medical Center, Janet directly touched the lives of many families throughout the Hickory area, making over 80 quilts for babies born in the neonatal intensive care unit (NIC-U) at Frye. She also made Baby Boy and Baby Girl ribbons for newborns, worked in the gift shop and delivered flowers and correspondence to patients. Janet also volunteered for several years in the thrift store at Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry while Bill worked for the ministry in the maintenance and facilities department. They both volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and Janet continued volunteering for Meals on Wheels for several years following Bill's death. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Jeffrey Learmouth; father, Robert Childs; mother, Louise Leubner Cuddeback; and grandmother, Viola Leubner. She is survived by her children, son, Michael Joseph Learmouth and wife, Denise; grandson, Rexford; granddaughter, Brooke, all of Orange, Calif.; daughter, Jean Marie Learmouth of Hickory; cousin, Sandy Dehler of Casper, Wyo.; along with many dear and cherished friends in both North Carolina and New York. A graveside service will be held at the Onondaga County Veteran's cemetery in Syracuse, N.Y., where Janet will be laid to rest next to Bill. The family will also hold a celebration of life service in Hickory, at a later date. The family would like to thank Janet's primary caregiver, Barbara Rush Early, additional caregivers, Judy Spencer, Krista Hunt McCorkle, Victoria Treadway and Teresa Wilson, and Carolina Caring staff including Marguerite (nurse), Janie (social worker) and Hannah (CNA) for the love, care and support they provided during Janet's illness. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in in Janet's memory to Carolina Caring (Hospice of Catawba Valley); Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry; and/or Meals on Wheels through Catawba County DSS. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.