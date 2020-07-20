Lail, Alvin Jackson

April 13, 1930 - July 17, 2020 Alvin Jackson Lail, 90, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born April 13, 1930, Alvin was the son of the late Perry and Viola Lail. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Lail and his second wife, Margaret Lail; a daughter, Sandra Sigmon; two brothers, Larry Lail and Paul Lail; and a sister, Sue Winebarger. Survivors include two daughters, Becky Carrier and husband, Roger, and Jacque Rudisill and husband, Tim; a son, Stevie Lail and wife, Lucy; a stepdaughter, Patsy James and husband, Richard; a stepson, J.R. Biddix and wife, Sherry; two brothers, Terry Lail and wife, Linda, and Ken Lail and wife, Alice; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, July 22, at Catawba Funeral Home at 1 p.m., with Brother Harold Camp officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
