Lafontaine, Peter F.

February 15, 1939 - July 11, 2020 Peter F. LaFontaine, 81, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jon Wright. He is survived by his wife, Molly, of Conover; daughters, Lindsey LaFontaine, of Alexandria, Va. and Elise Wright, of Hickory; two grandsons, Graham, 16, and Anderson, 13, Wright, of Hickory; brother, John LaFontaine, of Wilmington, sisters and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Randall Thrasher, of Wilmington, and Lisa LaFontaine of Alexandria; and many loved nieces and nephews. Peter was born Feb. 15, 1939, in Norwich, Conn., to Walter and Helen LaFontaine. His father was a banker and his mother was a school principal. Peter attended Norwich Free Academy (where his mother was a teacher) as well as Williston Academy. Peter graduated with a business degree from Lehigh University in 1961, where he was president of his fraternity and a member of the ice hockey team. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. His last tour of duty landed him at the naval station on the coast near Jacksonville, Fla. It was there that Peter met his future wife, Molly. Peter and Molly were married Jan. 29, 1966. His jobs took them to New York City and then Philadelphia, where they had their two beautiful daughters, Lindsey and Elise. Peter and Molly treasured meeting many people whom became lifelong friends as Peter's career took the family to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and finally to North Carolina where they remained through retirement. Peter was an avid golfer and loved traveling to well-known courses like Pebble Beach and Scotland's Old Course at St. Andrews. Peter and Molly liked to travel repeatedly visiting Kiawah Island and Sugar Mountain as well as skiing in Switzerland and Utah. Peter loved a good laugh, a good scotch and good friends. He and Molly were known for throwing great parties, and while they didn't need an occasion to do so, they threw them at Halloween, Christmas, birthdays, as well as plain old dinner parties. Peter was always ready with an easy, but hearty laugh. He loved molasses cookies, mouthwatering hotdogs, and making a killer pumpkin pie. His spirit for good fun and good friends lives on in all who knew and loved him. He will be sorely missed. Peter was living with Lewy Body Dementia (LDB) which is the same disease that Robin Williams was battling at the end of his life. LBD impacts memory, visuospatial ability, movement, and autonomic body functions. Its symptoms include hallucinations, sleep disorders, and fluctuations of attention. More education and training on LBD symptoms is desperately needed for healthcare professionals so patients can receive proper treatment. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a memorial service at this time. When it is safe to gather, the family hopes to hold a celebration of life with all of the people Peter loved so much.
