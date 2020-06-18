Kraay, Patricia Lynn

Kraay, Patricia Lynn

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Patricia Lynn Kraay Patricia Lynn Kraay, of Hickory, died Lateral Sclerosis Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Visitation will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, in Hickory, Saturday, June 20, at 2:45 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. The family is requesting that attendees observe social distancing guidelines throughout. We fully support our friends and families' personal decisions regarding safety, therefore the service will also be available afterwards for online viewing, accessible via the Honoring Patricia Youtube Channel. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the Crossroads Compassion Project; or Patricia Kraay Memorial Fund, through the N.C. Chapter of the ALS Association. www.bennettsfuneralservice.com

+1 
Kraay, Patricia Lynn
+1 
Kraay, Patricia Lynn

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News