Kirby, Barbara Carole

September 26, 1934 - June 21, 2020 Mrs. Barbara Carole Kirby, 85, of Rhodhiss, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mrs. Kirby was preceded by her husband, Glen Kirby. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara Carole Kirby.
Service information
Jun 26
Graveside
Friday, June 26, 2020
11:00AM
Sunset Hills Cemetery
100 Pinewood Rd
Granite Falls, NC 28630
