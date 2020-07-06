King, Beatrice Hoffman

March 8, 1941 - July 5, 2020 Mrs. Beatrice Hoffman King passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont. She was born in Burke County, March 8, 1941, to the late Lucille Margaret Lowman and Quentin Lester Hoffman. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Beatrice loved to garden, travel, craft, flowers, and cooking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George "Pete" King and her son-in-law, Ray Smith. Surviving are her husband, Larry Abernathy; her daughter, Kim Smith; three sons, Kevin King (Crissy), Larry Jr. (Paul), and Lance (Melissa) Abernathy; nine grandchildren, Heather, Taylor, Holly, Lindsey, Molly, Lawrence, Jayden, Lana and Lex; five great-grandchildren; five brothers and sisters, Joyce H. Warlick, Jack Hoffman, Divie H. Reid, Darell Hoffman, and Tom Lowman; and many cousins and close friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Guilford Memorial Park, with Pastor Jerry Walker and Pastor Ron Arndt officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262; Oak Level Baptist Church, 1569 Oak Level Church Rd., Stokesdale, NC 27357; or to First Baptist Church Hildebran, 8831 Old NC Hwy. 10, Hildebran, NC 28637. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home Kernersville Chapel www.hayworth-miller.com
