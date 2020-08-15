Kim, Dr. Tong Su

May 6, 1927 - August 11, 2020 Dr. Tong Su Kim, 93, of Hickory, passed away from natural causes Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born May 6, 1927, in Tokyo, Japan, he was the son of Sung Hyon Kim and Byung Chu Kim. He grew up in Pyongyang, Korea, and led an idyllic life until the age of 18, when Korea was divided at the 38th parallel. In 1947, his parents, four brothers and two sisters, fled to South Korea with only the shirts on their backs. In Seoul, day-to-day survival was a major problem, but he managed to find a job teaching English and was accepted to the University of Seoul medical school. When the Korean War began in June 1950, Dr. Kim, along with his fellow medical students, was enlisted to perform the dangerous task of bringing wounded soldiers from the front lines back to the hospital for treatment. During one such excursion, Dr. Kim and six of his fellow students became lost in "No Man's Land" and were mistakenly fired upon by South Korean soldiers. After surviving this incident, Dr. Kim returned to Seoul and graduated from medical school in 1951. He then served in the South Korean Army with the rank of Captain. He became an interpreter for the U.S. Advisory Group and participated in covert missions. Dr. Kim came to the U.S. in July of 1956, and completed a general medicine internship in Patterson, N.J. From 1957 to 1959, he did residency training in psychiatry at Dorothea Dix Hospital in Raleigh. He then did a year of psychiatric residency at N.C. Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill. After Chapel Hill, Dr. Kim moved to Kingston, Jamaica, where he served as a staff psychiatrist at Bellevue Hospital. Dr. Kim returned to North Carolina where he became assistant superintendent to Dr. J. Iverson Riddle at Western Carolina Center. In 1972, Dr. Kim joined Hickory Psychiatric Center until his retirement in 2003. Dr. Kim married Kathy Carroll in 1966, and together, they raised three children. Family was the most important part of his life, and in addition to being the sole supporter of his family, he managed to bring three siblings from Korea to the U.S. He was a selfless provider who put everyone else first. As a father, Dr. Kim was patient, thoughtful, supportive, caring and kind. Although he was naturally unassuming, his children and grandchildren knew he was a real-life Superman, who overcame great hardships to have success, both personally and professionally. He often described his life as full of "some good luck and a lot of good decisions." Dr. Kim was a true gentleman, and his brilliance and dignified manner engendered respect from everyone he met. If the goal of life is to make the world a better place, then he truly succeeded. Those cherishing his memory are wife, Kathy; sons, Doug Kim and wife, Shea and David Kim and wife, Molly; daughter, Elizabeth Mahan and husband, Scott; six grandchildren, Andrew Kim, Charlotte Kim, Connor Mahan, David Mahan, Thayer Mahan, Arlo Kim; brothers, Tong Hui Kim and Tong Jai Kim; and sister, Tong Sil Kim. A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennis Program at Hickory Parks Recreation and Sports Tourism, 1451 8th St. Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
