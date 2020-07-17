Killian, Jimmie Ray

January 24, 1938 - July 14, 2020 Jimmie Ray Killian, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Carolina Caring. He was born Jan. 24, 1938, to the late Paul Killian and Frances Sigmon Killian in Burke County. Jimmie was owner and operator of Killian's Service Center. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching baseball. Jimmie was a well-respected man in the community who would help anyone in need. He loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Michael Killian, Robbie Killian; brother, Jerry Killian; and special friend, Ann Cole. Survivors include his daughter, Dottie Hudson of Hickory; son, Kenneth Kanipe and wife, Donna, of Newton; daughter-in-law, Kim Killian of Hickory; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Marie Mosteller; numerous nieces and nephews; and fur baby, Buster. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod Cemetery. Pastor Chris Harris will officiate the service. Memorials may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
