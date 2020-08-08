Kent, Lt. Col. William ¿Bill¿ Louis

Lt. Col. William "Bill" Louis Kent February 7, 1932 - August 5, 2020 Lt. Col. William "Bill" Louis Kent, retired, died in Hickory, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Linda; children, John Kent, of Woodbridge, Va., Jami Kent Copley, of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and Jeff McCray, of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren, Kelcy and Tyler Kent, Erica, Christopher, and Katherine Copley; brothers, Walter Kent, of Lenoir, and Charles Thomas "Tom" Kent., of Pompano Beach, Fla. He is preceded in death by his sister, Anne Kent Barnaby of Granite Falls. Born in Lenoir, Feb. 7, 1932, Lt. Col. Kent graduated from Lenoir High School in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in February of 1951, subsequently completed Officer Candidate School, and continued serving his country as a Marine, until he retired in May of 1982. His 30 plus years of active duty service included combat as an enlisted Marine in the Korean War, where he received the Bronze Star for valor, and two combat tours in Vietnam, one of which included serving as the acting commander for a Marine battalion in combat. Although Lt. Col. Kent retired from the Marine Corps in May of 1982, he always remained a Marine at heart. He embodied the Corps' no-nonsense and dedicated devotion to country, duty, family, and friends. In addition to his passion for the Corps and his fellow Marines, Lt. Col. Kent was a lifelong sportsman. He treasured his annual pheasant hunting trips to Kansas, his many hunting and fishing friends, and his beloved bird dogs. Following a funeral with military honors, Lt. Col. Kent will be buried in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
