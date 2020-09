Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

John Davis Keller Sr. May 21, 1940 - September 5, 2020 John Davis Keller, Sr., of Catawba, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Ward Keller. Bass-Smith Funeral Home of Granite Falls is serving the family.