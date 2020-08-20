Keller, Louise Killian

August 18, 2020 Louise Killian Keller, 102, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home in Granite Falls. She is the daughter of the late Marion Killian and Lola Mize Killian. Louise was a member of Poovey's Grove Baptist Church where she held many positions of service over the years. She loved her fellow church members and they honored her with a wonderful celebration on her 100th birthday. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Garland Keller; sisters, Virginia Teague, Myra Sue Slate and Carol Jane Cox; infant brother, Bernard Killian; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Keller. Louise is survived by her five children, Star (Anderson), Mack, Danny, Scott and Libby Keller; son-in-law, John Anderson; daughter-in-law, Maria Keller and Rick Spencer; five grandchildren, Elisha Anderson, Emily Anderson Lissi and husband, Leo, Wendy Monseur and husband, Dirk, Danmacott Keller and Stephen Mauney and wife, Lisa; two stepgrandchildren, Alicia Walden Bicket and husband, Brian, and Nicholas Walden and wife, Janice; and 14 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The body will lie in state Friday, Aug. 21, at Mackie Funeral Service from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at Poovey's Groves Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Rick Crouse and Dr. Rick Spencer officiating. Memorials may be made to Poovey's Grove Baptist Church, 4889 Poovey's Grove Church Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630 or to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645. Mackie Funeral Service www.mackiefh.com
