Josey, Rebekah "Becky"

December 16, 1938 - July 23, 2020 Rebekah "Becky" Burke Josey, 81, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, July 23, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Dec. 16, 1938, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Preston and Pinkie Lee Turbyfill Burke. Becky was a member of Cornerstone Church in Maiden where she taught in the children's Sunday school. She was a retired teacher from Alexander County and worked for Christian Tours for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Levi Josey; two infant children, Charles Michael Josey and Donna Rebekah Josey; and two brothers, Udean Burke and Charles Burke. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rhonda Josey of Claremont; son, Daryl Josey and wife, Donna, of Newton; granddaughter, Amber Josey of Durham; grandson, Stephen Josey and wife, Anel, of Brentwood, Calif.; great-grandson, Levi Josey; brother, Rondel Burke of Lincolnton; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held today (Saturday, July 25), at 3 p.m., Mt. Anderson Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Greg Dry officiating. Becky will lie in state today (Saturday, July 25), from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. Memorials may be made to Gospel Music Hymn Sing Foundation, P.O. Box 1182, Morristown, TN 37816; www.gospelmusichymnsing.com. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.