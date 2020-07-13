Jones, Rachel Moretz

September 28, 1946 - July 10, 2020 Rachel Moretz Jones, 73, of Hickory, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring (hospice). Born Sept. 28, 1946, in Hickory, she was the daughter of the late Ronder M. Moretz and Mabel Sigman Moretz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. John R. Jones III. Rachel was well known as a devoted mother and grandmother. She was strong and passionate in her faith and enjoyed teaching others about God. She was heavily involved in the church as a Bible school teacher as well as different women's study groups. In her free time, she volunteered for local schools and charities. She found great joy in trips to the beach and listening to the sounds of the river in the mountains. Rachel had a deep passion for the theatre, music, and especially sweets (chocolate and pecan pie to be specific). Rachel had such a warm presence and a smile that filled any room. She will be greatly missed and remembered by so many family members and loved ones. She is survived by her three daughters, Kimberly Jones Hoke and husband, Ryan, Jennifer Jones and wife, Brandi, both of Hickory, and Ashley Jones and partner, Heather Renken, of Asheville; granddaughters, Hailey and Corbin Hoke and Allison Jones; sister, Ellen Cooke and husband, Jack; brothers, William Moretz and wife, Pat, and Clyde Moretz and wife, Mary, all of Hickory; as well as many other nieces and nephews. A private service to celebrate Rachel's life with be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. In addition, the service will be livestreamed. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
