Johnson-Morelli, Janice Gail

June 17, 1945 - July 26, 2020 Janice Gail Johnson-Morelli passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach, Fla. Janice "Jan" was born June 17, 1945, in Avery County, to the late Lillard Johnson and Villa Dean Johnson. She lived most of her life in the Catawba County area. She retired from Cooperative Christian Ministry, where she served as director of development. She was a member of Conover Methodist Church in Conover for many years and for the past seven years, a member of Port Orange Presbyterian Church in Port Orange, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, a half sister, Beulah Calhoun; and a half brother, Lawrence Johnson. Jan is survived by her loving husband of over seven years, Daniel Morelli Jr. of Port Orange, Fla., (previously from Winston-Salem); as well many cousins and friends. The service will be held in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary in Newton, Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dennis Aldridge of Newland and the Rev. Dr. Gary Royal of Conover officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. Memorials may be made to Cooperative Christian Ministry at 31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602 or to Port Orange Presbyterian Church, 4662 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL 32129. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
11:00AM
2516 N Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
2:30PM
3250 High Point Road
Winston Salem, N.C. 28107
