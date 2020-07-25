Johnson, Michael Ray

September 4, 1950 - July 23, 2020 Michael Ray Johnson, 69, of LeRoy Johnson Lane in Lincolnton, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Michael was born Sept. 4, 1950, in Lincoln County, to the late LeRoy and Maude Bentley Johnson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Billy Johnson, Bob Johnson and Johnny Johnson; and four sisters, Carolyn Howard, Rachel Ballinger, Reba Goodman, and Eulalia Crump. He was a 25 retiree from the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam. Michael worked as a biomedical engineer for HCA Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Linda Kaye Hughes Johnson of the home; son, Jesse Cavender Johnson; two step-sons, Phillip Cavender of South Carolina, and Dwayne Baker of Taylorsville; two stepdaughters, Monica Wheeler of Conover, and Kimberly Lutz of Lincolnton; brother, Ronnie Johnson of Hickory; sister, Sue Johnson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Warlick Funeral Home www.warlickfuneralhome.net

