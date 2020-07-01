Johnson, Kevin Dale

July 2, 1961 - June 26, 2020 Kevin Dale Johnson, 58, of Newton, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born July 2, 1961, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late James Ray Johnson and Julia "Geneva" Whisnant Johnson of Conover. In addition to his father, Kevin was preceded in death by a nephew, Ryder Guy; and his mother-in-law, Rebecca "Becky" Hollar. Kevin was a member of Sandy Ridge Wesleyan Church and an avid Yankee's fan. He was a member of Hickory Masonic Lodge #343, where he has held the office of Secretary for a number of years. Kevin deeply loved his family and friends. In return, he was well loved and will be greatly missed. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Carla Hollar Johnson of the home; two children, Aleigha Johnson of Gamewell and Noah Johnson of the home; two siblings, Teresa "Raelynn" Hollifield and husband, Ken, of Hickory and Tim Johnson and wife, Teresa, of Lebanon, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
