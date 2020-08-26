Johnson, Elizabeth Barker

May 2, 1920 - August 23, 2020 Elizabeth Barker Johnson, 100, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. She was born in Elkin, May 2, 1920, to the late Jesse and Marzella Barker. After graduating from Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps with the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all African American female battalion to serve in the European theater. Upon returning home, Elizabeth attended Winston-Salem Teacher's College, and became the first women at the school to use the GI Bill to pay for her college degree. She graduated in 1949, and went on to spend 32 years teaching with the Spencer County, Va., Iredell Statesville City, Surry County, and Elkin City School Systems along with an additional 15 years volunteering in the Catawba County School System. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Barker, Samuel Barker, and Frances Wilson. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her son, David Johnson of Lenoir; daughter, Cynthia Johnson Scott of Hickory; granddaughters, Shandra Scott (John) and Tiffany Scott both of Greensboro; great-grandchildren, Landon and Elizabeth Bryant both of Greensboro; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m., at Morningstar First Baptist Church with the Revs. David Roberts II and Xenophone Lutz officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. There will be a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Elizabeth Johnson Scholarship, Elkin High School, 334 Elk Spur St., Elkin, NC 28621 Attn: Elizabeth Johnson Scholarship Fund; or go online to www.facebook.com/donate/3244178169009415/10105562960579451. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home www.allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com