Johnson, Brenda Kay Geter

Brenda Kay Geter Johnson, 68, of Hickory, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m., at Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church. There will be a public viewing from 10 to 10 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.