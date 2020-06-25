Johnson, Brenda Kay Geter

Brenda Kay Geter Johnson, 68, of Hickory, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m., at Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church. There will be a public viewing from 10 to 10 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com

