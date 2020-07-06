August 9, 1939 - July 3, 2020 Joel Shaddy Isley, 80, of Conover, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. He was born Aug. 9, 1939, in Alamance County, to the late Elbert and Nellie Albright Isley. Joel enjoyed hunting, gardening, helping others, piddling in his building and gospel music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Shorty, Tommy and Curt; and sisters, Judy Moize, Marie Everett, Ruby Greeson and Annie Dee. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Barbara Atkins Isley of the home; sons, Joel Craig Isley of Marion, Jefferey "Scott" Isley and wife, Debbie, of Cleveland, N.C.; brothers, Vance Isley and wife, Georgie, of Burlington, Martin Isley of Liberty, James Isley and wife, Jo-ann of Burlington; grandchildren, Joel Christopher Isley and wife, Sara, Lindsey Isley Rusher and husband, Ty, and Joshua Scott Isley and wife, Katelyn; and great-grandchildren, Landon Rusher, Julian Joel Isley and Jude Isley. A service to celebrate Joel's life will be held Tuesday, July 7, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Michael Rakes will officiate. Burial will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. Memorials may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 401 Harrison Oaks Blvd., Cary, NC 27513.
Service information
2:00PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
