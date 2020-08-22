Ikerd, Bobby Clarence

March 1, 1930 - August 15, 2020 Mr. Bobby Clarence Ikerd, 90, husband, of Rita Bandy Ikerd, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Somerset, Ky. He was born March 1, 1930, in Newton, to Frank H. Ikerd Sr. and Nell Barringer Ikerd. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Somerset, and co-owner of Ikerd & Bandy Coal Company. Bobby enjoyed hunting and fishing in Ano, Ky., where mine reclamation restored the land to "provide outstanding recreational opportunities for hunters, anglers and wildlife watchers" for years to come as the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area. His other passion was flying his planes. Bobby was a member of the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport Board, and in 2008, was recognized with the Kentucky Department of Aviation General Aviation Airport Board Member of the year award. Mr. Ikerd was duly appointed and commissioned as a Kentucky Ace Sept. 18, 2008. For those who knew Bobby, they remember a man who always had a smile on his face, was generous and giving, with a humble disposition, always willing to help others. More than all other things, these will be his gifts that remain from his life. Mr. Ikerd was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Frank H. Ikerd Jr. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rita Bandy Ikerd; son, Timothy Carlton Ikerd (Cindy); brother, Jerry Shelton Ikerd (Brenda); many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Bandy Hewitt. A funeral service was held Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Friendship Methodist Church in Newton, with burial in the Friendship Methodist Church Cemetery. Pulaski Funeral Home was in charge of all local arrangements. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
