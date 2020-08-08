Icenhour, Lucy Mae Teague

June 15, 1929 - August 5, 2020 Lucy Mae Teague Icenhour, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born June 15, 1929, to the late Daniel Ause and Cora Benfield Teague in Alexander County. Lucy Mae was a member of Antioch Baptist Church all of her life and taught six to seven year-old children for many years at church. She was always faithful to go to church until her health prevented her several years ago. She worked at Adams-Millis Hosiery Mill for 45 years, before retiring at age 62. She then enjoyed going with her sisters shopping and traveling on church trips. She was married July 2, 1949, to Jarel Icenhour. They were married over 63 years, until his death in 2013. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharon I. Austin, of Ellendale; son, Darrell Icenhour, of Bethlehem; grandson, Stacy Austin and wife, Janet, of Bethlehem; granddaughter, Erica Starr and husband, Curt, of Blowing Rock; two great-grandsons, Isaac and Matthew Austin; and one great-granddaughter, Rylan Austin, of Bethlehem. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jarel Icenhour; son-in-law, Kenneth Austin; five sisters, Lillian Elder, Ruby White, Estelle Meadlock, Lottie Fox, Daisy Fox; and three brothers, Prater Teague, Clyde Teague, and Leroy Teague. Pallbearers will be Isaac Austin, Matthew Austin, Darrell Icenhour, Doug Miller, Jeff Kerley, Jimmy Kerley, Cory Gurganious, and Jack Pearson. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echard Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681. A parking lot service lead by the Revs. Mark Morris and Stacy Austin for Lucy Mae will be at Antioch Baptist Church Sunday, Aug. 9, at 3:30 p.m., with burial to follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service www.alexfuneralservice.com
