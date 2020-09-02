Icard, Steve Alan

October 31, 1951 - August 26, 2020 Steve Alan Icard, 68, of Burke County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, following a period of declining health. Steve was born Oct. 31, 1951, the youngest of five children, to the late John Wesley Icard and Nina Eleise Dameron Icard. He was undoubtedly his mother's pride and joy. Steve was one of a kind, held in high regards by his peers and family, he was everyone's favorite person. He loved his family endlessly and chose to stay in the Hildebran, area most of his life. He had a strong spirit and was very charismatic. Steve was extremely well thought of and always pure of heart, very giving to others. Steve's health declined, beginning in 2000, and he lived out a simple happy life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Icard (spouse, Dixie Icard); sister, Brenda Moore (spouse, Junior Moore); nephew, Johnny Moore; and two former wives, Edith Icard and Gail Tester. Steve is survived by former wives, Pam Harless of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Debbie Baity of Yadkinville; children, Christie Icard Krantz (spouse, Chad Krantz) of Mooresville, Mandy McCrary of Hildebran, and Stevie Icard of Statesville; stepchildren, Lori Tolbert of Belmont, Steve Tolbert, Joe Lynn of Conover, Jimmy Lynn of Hildebran, Stephanie Dyson, and Angel Thompson; his siblings include brother, Tony Icard (spouse, Jean Icard) of Connelly Springs; sister, Becky Ingle (spouse, Claude Ingle) of Mountain View; and grandchildren, Luca Jay Wyatt, Katelyn Dyson, Christian Crafton, and Carly Conley. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with funeral services following at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Terry Martin officiating. Entombment at Burke Memorial Park will follow the service. www.heritagefuneralservices.com