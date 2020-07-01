Hymel, Robert "Bert" Kent

August 15, 1959 - June 27, 2020 Robert "Bert" Kent Hymel, 60, of Hickory, passed away Friday June 27, 2020, unexpectedly, at home. He was born Aug. 15, 1959, in New Orleans, La., to the late James Thomas and Irma Lee Hymel. Bert was an employee of Moss Marlow Building Company in Hickory. He was a sports enthusiast who loved the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints, "Who Dat!" He will be remembered as smart, funny, and having quick wit full of sarcasm. He had a contagious laugh that touched everyone. His passing leaves a tremendous void in the lives and hearts of those who loved him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Hymel; and mother-in-law, Helena Richard. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 23 years, Annalou Green Hymel; son, Andrew Hymel, wife Yami, of Columbia S.C.; daughters, Jamie Hux, husband, Marcus, of Wilmington, Christine Davis of Columbus, Ohio, Brittany Nahay of Hickory; brothers, Steve Hymel, wife, Michele, of Conover, Dave Hymel, wife, Dawn, of Metairie, La., Scott Hymel, wife, Angie of Kenner, La.; sisters, Sue Himel, husband, Jim of New Orleans, La.; Paula Hymel of Santa Rosa, Calif.; grandchildren, Justice Greene, Bryson Green, Ava Hux, Stella Hux, Alisa Smith, Trevon Smith, and Michael Nahay; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. Services to celebrate his life will be held at Bennett Funeral Home in Newton, Friday July 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. www.bennettsfuneralservice.com
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
