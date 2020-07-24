Hurley, Joe Bernice

July 6, 1928 - July 22, 2020 Joe Bernice Smith Hurley, 92, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born July 6, 1928, in Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Clay and Nannie Cornelia DeBerry Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Charles Hurley; second husband, Clyde Overton; grandson, TJ Hurley; three brothers, Wesley Smith, Henry Smith Jr. and Timothy Smith; and three Sisters, Helen Crepps, Irene Nordan and Mary Green. Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Ronnie C. Hurley and wife, Paulette, of Newton and Joe "Tom" Hurley and wife, Debbie, of Newton; three grandchildren, Rhonda H. Forner and husband, Matt, of Maiden, Marty Hurley of Newton and Amber Hurley of Maiden; two great-grandchildren, Heather Sigmon and husband, Brandon, of Newton and Dalton Hurley of Maiden; two great-great-grandchildren, Kurtis Freshour and Bria Sigmon; and two sisters, Rachel S. Warner of Troy and Betty J. Suggs of Troy. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 11 a.m., at Stoney Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, 175 Stoney Fork Church Rd. in Mount Gilead. Bernice will lie in state today (Friday, July 24), from 5 to 7 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
