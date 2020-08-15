Hunsucker Jr., Everette Eugene

Everette Eugene Hunsucker Jr. September 11, 1957 - August 14, 2020 Everette Eugene Hunsucker Jr., 62, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford. He was born Sept. 11, 1957, in Catawba County, to the late Everette Eugene Hunsucker Sr. and Dorothy Lee Jones Hunsucker. Everette was a member of Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont and was employed with Hunsucker Construction as a brick mason. Those left to cherish his memory are brother, Thomas Hunsucker and wife, Amy, of Hickory; sisters, Donna Hunsucker Wehunt and husband, Gary, of Claremont and Norma Smith, of Roanoke Rapids; nieces and nephews, Chad and Darian Starr and children, Ryleigh and Carter, Brittanie and Dylan Sweet and children, Hunter and Easton, Kylie and Aaron Price and children, Zoey and Colton, Felicia Starr and children, Michael and Serenity, Stacey and Bradley Sigmon and children, Seth and Jordan, Crystal Lail and Donald Carswell and children, Deanna, Miranda, and D.J. Carswell. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Everette's life will be held Sunday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658. A graveside service will be held Sunday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m., at Mt. View United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rich Irwin officiating. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
2:00PM
1248 Balls Creek Rd
Claremont, NC 28610
