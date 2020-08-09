Hunsucker, Gail Frye

If you've got some really big beautiful pinecones in your yard and are about to toss them, don't. Consider: Gail Frye Hunsucker (never allowed to mention her first name -she preferred "Gramma") entered eternal life Saturday, July 18, 2020. Her love of life is carried on by her three children; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her extended family and friends, throughout her life. Gramma left behind a whole lot of stuff to her daughters and son. She wanted her kids to take everything she had collected and they had given her over the years. Her daughter, Mandy, did not want the 30 year old glue gun that burned blisters on your hand. Her younger daughter, Melissa, had no desire for 50 some vases Gramma had received and saved through her life, that friends had given her for arranging their flowers. Her "fair haired son and heir", Allen, was not about to take back a 22 inch TV that weighed more than a sand bag and played mostly static with no remote. We still took everything. We were fortunate to learn many valuable lessons from Gramma during her 85 years, among them: Never throw away large pinecones: Use them for Fall flower arrangements, baskets full by the fire, or grandchildren's Christmas craft ornaments (even if chipmunks think she collected the cones for them). Also, if you planned to get married, it had to be in early Summer. She would send you with a bucket and a pair of dull scissors out to the highways and back roads to cut daisies and Queen Anne's lace for bouquets and flower arrangements. Everything could be cooked in the microwave except traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas suppers (always with burnt dinner rolls and dry sticky rice which our Japanese friends thought were perfect). Go to church and sing joyfully even though our family has NO vocal talent. Cry happy tears when the Children's choir performs. Give to any charity believing the best about what they do with your money no matter what your children say they discovered on the internet. Let rambunctious children spend time in her kitchen making assembly line beignets getting covered in powdered sugar (the children). Write letters to penpals and sneak money into linings of gifts in hopes that it reached friends in Russia. Gramma always wrote tons of Christmas cards and made gorgeous presents for everyone. (She could wrap a package!) Gail is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whose photos she would share with prospective friends in the nail salon, Mandy (husband, Tony); grandchildren, Chase, Cameron, and Cassidy; and great-grandchildren, Melissa (husband, Brent), children Drew and Maddie), Allen (girlfriend, Patty). The COVID-19 had made her boisterous, hard of hearing self, a very depressed loved one separated from family and friends. She decided to leave this world and be united with our Lord and Savior. Please, no flowers. She would want to be the one to arrange them. She loved to read and a library book donation or card to her children would make her happy, and can be sent to 305 2nd Ave., NE Conover NC 28613. Later this year we will celebrate her memory one last time in her Blue Ridge Mountains.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.