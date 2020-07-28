Hughes, James Eric

Hughes, James Eric

James Eric Hughes, 53, of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Machelle Hughes. Benson Funeral Services of Mount Holly is serving the Hughes family.

Service information

Jul 31
Funeral Service
Friday, July 31, 2020
2:00PM
Finish Line Christian Center
108 N. Main Street
Mount Holly, NC 28120
