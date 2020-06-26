Hughes, David Glenn

David Glenn Hughes, 58, of Conover, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in New Bern, he was the son to the late Edmund and Edith Polasek Hughes. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, an avid rockhound, including Native American artifacts and folklore. He enjoyed antiques, nature, music, the beach, and creating things with his hands. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Hughes. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan Diane Cline Hughes; two daughters, Sidney and Emilie Hughes of Conover; two brothers, Edmund Hughes Jr. and wife, Claudia, of New Bern, and Robert Hughes of Greenville, N.C.; three sisters, Katherine Bambach and husband, William, of Gastonia, Sharon Killian and husband, Charles, of Asheville, and Dorothy Hovis and husband, David, of Morehead City. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 27, at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Anton Lagoutine officiating. The family will receive friends 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. Drum Funeral Home of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.