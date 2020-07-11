Huffman Sr., Walter Hugh

May 24, 1940 - July 9, 2020 Walter Hugh Huffman Sr., 80, of Sherrills Ford, formerly of Hickory, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Born May 24, 1940, he was the son of Ernest W. Huffman and Allie Lail Huffman. Walter served in the U.S. Army and was responsible for the training of incoming soldiers. He also obtained an expert infantry badge and was a sharpshooter marksman for rifle and pistol. He worked at Regal Manufacturing in Hickory for 30 years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Walter H. Huffman II; and sister, Ernestine "Teena" Calloway. He is survived by his daughters, Kim Swaim and husband, Gil, and Tamera Frontela and husband, Luis, of Hialeah, Fla.; stepson, Cameron Swaim and wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Alicia Barreiro and husband, Arian, of Sunrise, Fla.; Anthony Frontela and wife, Izmari, and Maria Frontela of Hialeah; great-grandchildren, Darian and Devin Barreiro of Sunrise, and Katelyn and Matthew Frontela of Hialeah. It was Walter's choice that no public services or expressions of sympathy will be upon his death. His ashes, in time, will be scattered on the lake where he loved to fish. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Hospice of Iredell took excellent care of Walter and the family. He asked that anyone wishing to make a memorial gift in Walter's honor might do so to Hospice of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
