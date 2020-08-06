Huffman Jr., Basil

May 18, 1944 - August 4, 2020 Basil Huffman Jr., 76, of Valdese, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Mr. Huffman was born May 18, 1944, in Burke County, to the late Basil and Alma Hartman Huffman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Turner Huffman; one son, Danny Huffman; five brothers, Bill Hoyle, Ray Brown, Harvey Huffman, Alfred Huffman and Tim Huffman; and two sisters, Shirley Powell and Linda Pope. He served in the U.S. Army, and then later worked in construction. He is survived by a son, Scott Huffman and wife, Heidi, of Cherryville; two stepsons, Floyd Turner and Jimmy Turner, both of Mississippi; a brother, Randy Huffman of Grover, S.C.; three sisters, Martha Carswell of Drexel, Sue Sarr of Salem and Nancy Huffman of Valdese; two grandchildren, Kristen Brown, and husband, Doyle, and Brandon Huffman and wife, India; five great-grandchildren, Luke Brown, Kate Brown, Isabella Huffman, Kingston Huffman and Journey Huffman; and first wife, Marilyn Sue Crow Hester and husband, Steve, of Cherryville. Services will be planned for a later date. Warlick Funeral Home 125 Dave Warlick Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092
