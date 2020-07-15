Huffman, Donna

November 7, 1958 - July 12, 2020 Donna Lunceford Frazier Huffman, 61, of Claremont passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. She was born Nov. 7, 1958, in Catawba County, to Robert Lee Frazier Jr. of Claremont and the late Betty Watts Frazier. Donna loved spending time with her family, planting flowers and enjoyed animals. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Lynn Eckard; and brother, Robert Lee Frazier III. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Robert Carl Lunceford "Peanut", of Claremont, Charles "Chuck" Eric Huffman II, of Claremont; father, Robert Lee Frazier Jr., of Claremont; sister, Lora Frazier of Claremont; K-9 companion, Doodle Bop. A service to celebrate Donna's life will be held Thursday, July 16, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 Hwy 16, in Newton. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate. Burial will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128; or American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. Bennett Funeral Service www.bennettfuneralservice.com
