Howery, Robert "Bob" Dennis

November 2, 1941 - July 29, 2020 Robert "Bob" Dennis Howery, 78, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1963 in the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed in Hawaii. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Coleen Howery of Newton. Jenkins Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
