Howery, Robert "Bob" Dennis

November 2, 1941 - July 29, 2020 A much-loved husband, stepfather and grandfather, Robert "Bob" Dennis Howery, 78, passed away peacefully at Sherrills Ford Hospice House in Sherrills Ford, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Bob bravely confronted and fought the all-consuming disease, Alzheimers, for the past five years with the outstanding help and comfort from the PACE organization of Newton. He was born Nov. 2, 1941, in Beckley, W.Va., and resided in Newton, for the past 26 years. Bob graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, W.Va., in 1959, and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1963, in the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Hawaii. Upon leaving the armed services he attended UNC Charlotte and later moved to Newton, where he worked for many years and retired from Elixir Industries of Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Coleen Howery of Newton; stepson, Vance Rhodes and wife, Teresa; grandson, Wayne; granddaughter, Ashland of Winston, Ga.; stepsister, Janie Hill and husband, Steve, of Nitro, W.Va.; a favorite cousin, Walter Barger and Margaret Henghold of Miami, Fla.; his favorite uncle, Bob Graves of Beckley, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Graves Howery and his father, Clayton Howery; stepmother, Lillian Howery of Beckley, W.Va.; brother, Michael Howery of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and stepson, Jerry Rhodes of Jacksonville, Fla. Bob was an accomplished golfer and loved the game of golf and his golfing buddies. He was a member of the Glen Oaks Golf Club in Maiden, for many years. He and Coleen both enjoyed sharing time together cruising, traveling and playing Golf. Bob and Coleen are active members of New Life Baptist Fellowship Church in Newton. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at New Life Baptist Fellowship Church, 1854 Shady Lane, in Newton, Saturday, Aug. 8. The Revs. Jeff Kautz and Fred Thompson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:30 a.m., with services beginning at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in the Caldwell/Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.