Hopper Jr., Johnny William

August 3, 1966 - August 14, 2020 Johnny William Hopper Jr., 54, of Valdese, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Johnny was born to Edna Lloyd Hopper and the late John William Hopper Sr., Aug. 3, 1966, in Catawba County. Johnny graduated from East Burke High School in 1984. He was a hardworking man who took great pride in his work as a skilled carpenter. He made his family the focal point of his life and spent most of his free time helping his friends and family. Johnny enjoyed music and being active outdoors. He was strong in his Faith and loved the Lord. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Terri Hopper. In addition to his mother, surviving his passing include three children, Crystal Hopper Halsey and husband, Jordan, Stephen Hopper and Dawson Hopper; grandsons, Ezra Halsey and Phinn Watkins; and sister, Lavonda Watts. Inurnment will be held today (Tuesday, Aug. 18), at 3 p.m., at Winklers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Paul Deal officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
