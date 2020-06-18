Hopper, Doyle

July 30, 1954 - June 13, 2020 Doyle Holland Hopper Jr., 65, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir. A memorial service with military honors by American Legion Post 544 to celebrate Doyle's life will be held Saturday, June 20, at 1:30 p.m., at Covenant Baptist Church in Conover. bennettfuneralservice.com

Service information

Jun 20
Memorial Service
Saturday, June 20, 2020
1:30PM
Covenant Baptist Church
1031 Rock Barn Road NE
Conover, NC 28613
