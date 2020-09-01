Hoover, Morris Russell "Rusty"

Morris Russell "Rusty" Hoover May 13, 1957 - August 30, 2020 Morris Russell "Rusty" Hoover, 63, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Brian Center in Hickory. He was born May 13, 1957, in Catawba County, to the late Charles Rex Hoover and Texie Virginia Sain Hoover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Michael Hoover; aunt, Nellie Ruth Sneed; uncle, Jay Sain; and cousin, Revonda Gale Sneed Gilleland. Rusty was living in a group home and had a steady job at RHA office in Gastonia. RHA Gastonia and Lincolnton Group Home were a part of Rusty's family as well. He did volunteer work at Christian Ministries in Lincolnton once a week. He loved sports and could compete in conversations about any sports but especially UNC basketball and the Carolina Panthers. Survivors include his sister, Marsha Hoover Stamey of Hickory; nephew, Jonathan David Stamey of Hickory; sister-in-law, Debbie Stephenson Hoover; cousins, Marilyn Sneed Bell and husband, Jack, of Jamestown, Angela Bell Bordelon of Garner, Cindy Sain Neely and husband, Jerry, of Florida, Eddie Sain of Florida, John Michael, and Jack, both of Garner; Allison, Jessica, Rachel, and Zachary all of Florida. Burial will take place Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Christian Ministries of Lincolnton, 207 S. Poplar St., Lincolnton, NC 28092. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com